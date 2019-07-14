EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 3.00 N/A 5.79 16.29 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 60 2.14 N/A 5.27 10.29

Table 1 highlights EOG Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EOG Resources Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EOG Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.23 beta means EOG Resources Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

The average price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $116.18, with potential upside of 27.81%. Competitively Occidental Petroleum Corporation has an average price target of $66, with potential upside of 27.61%. Based on the data delivered earlier, EOG Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 87% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. 0.4% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has 8.2% stronger performance while Occidental Petroleum Corporation has -11.62% weaker performance.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.