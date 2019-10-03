EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.13 577.93M 5.79 14.82 Gulfport Energy Corporation 3 -0.03 131.98M 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EOG Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. EOG Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 753,690,662.49% 18.2% 10.1% Gulfport Energy Corporation 4,589,491,254.30% 12.2% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means EOG Resources Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Gulfport Energy Corporation which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

EOG Resources Inc. has an average price target of $101.43, and a 43.18% upside potential. On the other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 74.36% and its average price target is $4.42. The information presented earlier suggests that Gulfport Energy Corporation looks more robust than EOG Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Gulfport Energy Corporation

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Gulfport Energy Corporation on 13 of the 15 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.