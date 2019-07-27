EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 93 2.78 N/A 5.79 16.29 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.05 N/A 0.78 12.99

Table 1 demonstrates EOG Resources Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genie Energy Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. EOG Resources Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that EOG Resources Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genie Energy Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Genie Energy Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources Inc.’s average target price is $116.18, while its potential upside is 37.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EOG Resources Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 18.9% respectively. 0.4% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Genie Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Genie Energy Ltd.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.