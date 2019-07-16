EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

We are comparing EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 2.87 N/A 5.79 16.29 Apache Corporation 31 1.33 N/A 0.28 110.14

Table 1 highlights EOG Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apache Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. EOG Resources Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Apache Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

The upside potential is 33.54% for EOG Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $116.18. Meanwhile, Apache Corporation’s consensus price target is $35.67, while its potential upside is 41.32%. The data provided earlier shows that Apache Corporation appears more favorable than EOG Resources Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EOG Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of EOG Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Apache Corporation

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Apache Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.