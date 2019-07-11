EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) EPS Estimated At $1.47; Capital International Has Trimmed Its Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Stake

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report $1.47 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.30% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. EOG’s profit would be $867.53M giving it 15.36 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, EOG Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 2.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Capital International Inc decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) stake by 70.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 5,325 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Capital International Inc holds 2,218 shares with $264,000 value, down from 7,543 last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) now has $25.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 592,404 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 61,366 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Com accumulated 13,996 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 1.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 39,524 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alexandria Ltd Llc owns 22,689 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,140 shares. 40,407 were reported by Cornerstone. Sun Life Financial reported 985 shares. 2,737 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsr. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.29 million shares. National Asset Management reported 2,166 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc has invested 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Utd Fincl Bank Trust has 0.31% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $53.31 billion. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $340.72M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc increased Charter Communications Inc Cl A stake by 1,310 shares to 6,620 valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 11,459 shares. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Proshare Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 71,312 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 409,031 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co reported 225,016 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 11,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 145,692 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 2.46M shares. Bokf Na accumulated 63,332 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 9,323 shares. 149,198 are held by Guardian Capital Lp. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First State Bank Of Omaha reported 1,888 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6,053 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 2,225 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 238,760 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity. $44,052 worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares were sold by KENNEDY KEVIN.

