EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparing side by side

Both EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 89 2.61 N/A 5.79 14.82 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EOG Resources Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EOG Resources Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is currently more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources Inc. has an average target price of $104.71, and a 31.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. was less bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.