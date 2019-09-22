EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparing side by side

Since EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 88 2.66 N/A 5.79 14.82 Murphy Oil Corporation 25 1.25 N/A 1.27 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EOG Resources Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is presently more affordable than Murphy Oil Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has EOG Resources Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that EOG Resources Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

EOG Resources Inc. has a 29.27% upside potential and an average price target of $104.71. Murphy Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.83 average price target and a 16.25% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that EOG Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EOG Resources Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Murphy Oil Corporation.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.