EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 88 2.81 N/A 5.79 14.82 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.22 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.27% for EOG Resources Inc. with consensus target price of $104.71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.