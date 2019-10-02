EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.16 577.83M 5.79 14.82 Genie Energy Ltd. 7 0.00 13.82M 0.78 14.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EOG Resources Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd. Genie Energy Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. EOG Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Genie Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 751,111,399.97% 18.2% 10.1% Genie Energy Ltd. 188,540,245.57% 27.1% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Genie Energy Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$101.43 is EOG Resources Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Genie Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Genie Energy Ltd. on 11 of the 14 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.