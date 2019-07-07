EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 2.92 N/A 5.79 16.29 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see EOG Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EOG Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 9 2.82 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 32.61% at a $117.45 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. was less bullish than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.