EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 2.87 N/A 5.79 16.29 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85

Table 1 demonstrates EOG Resources Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. EOG Resources Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta means EOG Resources Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. EOG Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $116.18, with potential upside of 33.48%. Competitively the average price target of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, which is potential 72.55% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is looking more favorable than EOG Resources Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EOG Resources Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 66.6% respectively. EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.