EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.29 on Oct 31, 2019; Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Shorts Lowered By 10.3%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) had a decrease of 10.3% in short interest. SNDX’s SI was 653,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.3% from 728,100 shares previously. With 170,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s short sellers to cover SNDX’s short positions. The SI to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 3.3%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 206,367 shares traded or 35.64% up from the average. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has risen 45.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDX News: 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/03/2018 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 30/05/2018 – Syndax and Nektar Therapeutics Announce Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Collaboration; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $80.13 translates into 0.36% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.94M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $239.08 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 26.58% above currents $80.13 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 22. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invsts holds 0.27% or 12.27 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs holds 100,465 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated owns 14,057 shares. Swedbank reported 0.28% stake. Chesley Taft Ltd Com owns 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 24,136 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested in 0% or 59 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank has 0.71% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 81,848 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc accumulated 2,760 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0.49% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 875,021 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 266,249 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $46.53 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.