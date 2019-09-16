EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.29 on Oct 31, 2019; John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. John Wood Group PLC has GBX 720 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 588’s average target is 35.11% above currents GBX 435.2 stock price. John Wood Group PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. On Monday, September 2 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 540 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. HSBC maintained John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) rating on Wednesday, April 3. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 695 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The stock of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Berenberg. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs downgraded John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and GBX 480 target. See John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 590.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 725.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 560.00 New Target: GBX 590.00 Upgrade

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $79.39 translates into 0.36% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $46.10 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 31.89% above currents $79.39 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24 shares. Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,456 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,358 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Capital Int Ca accumulated 92,222 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 504,815 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And stated it has 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northern Trust has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 1.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cushing Asset Management L P invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 131,661 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 644,606 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 57,736 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amp Capital holds 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 199,200 shares.

