EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.29 on Oct 31, 2019; Hap Trading Raised Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Position By $461,431

Hap Trading Llc increased Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) stake by 263.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 27,143 shares as Stmicroelectronics N V (STM)’s stock declined 0.44%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 37,443 shares with $660,000 value, up from 10,300 last quarter. Stmicroelectronics N V now has $17.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.39 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Trades 3.6 Higher After 1Q Results; 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 28/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-European chipmakers hit by self-driving car worries; 01/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS vs Semcon IP, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 05/01/2018; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit I/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and E; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit l/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and Extended Battery Life; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – NEW PRESIDENT & CEO JEAN-MARC CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $76.77 translates into 0.37% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 3.18M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Hap Trading Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IYR) stake by 44,920 shares to 63,480 valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 1.86 million shares and now owns 222,012 shares. Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) was reduced too.

More notable recent STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STM supplying for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi’s EVs – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “STMicroelectronics and YouTransactor Create Secure, Efficient System-on-Chip for Affordable Mobile Payment Terminals – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $44.58 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Oil Stock Ripe for Bearish Bets – Schaeffers Research” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.