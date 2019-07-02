EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.29 on Jul 31, 2019; First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 44 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 30 trimmed and sold equity positions in First Foundation Inc.. The funds in our database now own: 23.79 million shares, down from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Foundation Inc. in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $93.09 translates into 0.31% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.09. About 2.35 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity. The insider Yacob Ezra Y sold 2,388 shares worth $235,851.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $54.02 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 794,084 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Incorporated owns 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 744,163 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.03 million shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,613 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 11,047 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New England Rech And Management accumulated 5,470 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Oppenheimer And invested in 89,792 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 915,700 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.02% or 973 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,870 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 20 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 42,430 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru owns 80,088 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.81% or 183,483 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 441,188 shares traded or 215.06% up from the average. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege

Endicott Management Co holds 15.17% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. for 1.14 million shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 1.27 million shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.74% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 248,532 shares.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $611.31 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.