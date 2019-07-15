EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.29 on Jul 31, 2019; CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (CJEWF) Sellers Increased By 6.09% Their Shorts

CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (OTCMKTS:CJEWF) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. CJEWF’s SI was 2.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 2.39M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 12700 days are for CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (OTCMKTS:CJEWF)’s short sellers to cover CJEWF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $90.90 translates into 0.32% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.39M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells jewelry products. The company has market cap of $10.87 billion. The firm offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook and Hearts On Fire brands. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Another recent and important Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “De Beers: China Catalyst? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2017.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $52.75 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.