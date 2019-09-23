EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Rating Maintained by Citigroup; The $93.0000 Target Indicates 14.81% Potential; Kirby (KEX) Sentiment Is 0.99

The financial firm have set target of $93.0000 on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares. This is 14.81% from the last close price. In a note revealed to investors on 23 September, Citigroup reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of EOG.

Kirby Corp (KEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 95 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 96 decreased and sold equity positions in Kirby Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 55.59 million shares, down from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kirby Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 82 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $47.03 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,825 were reported by Colonial Trust. F&V Capital Limited Co owns 5,100 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. American International Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 228,791 shares. Scotia holds 31,679 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.89% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 152,068 shares. Smith Salley & Associate stated it has 54,493 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Old National Bancorporation In invested in 15,669 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 49,782 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 24,050 were reported by Markston Ltd Company. Tortoise Investment Management Lc has 360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,500 were reported by Shaker Investments Ltd Co Oh. Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 102 shares. 822 are owned by Webster Bancorp N A. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.10M shares. 360,800 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Limited Partnership.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 29.27% above currents $81 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 1.20 million shares traded or 145.72% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2

Richmond Hill Investments Llc holds 8.64% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation for 159,040 shares. Richmond Hill Investment Co. Lp owns 64,960 shares or 7.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Slate Path Capital Lp has 4.84% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Ack Asset Management Llc has invested 4.16% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 166,102 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.