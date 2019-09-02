Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined While Vigilant Capital Management Raised by $1.38 Million Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 14,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 164,091 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62M, up from 149,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 98,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, down from 117,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 13.62 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 31,606 shares to 6,575 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,761 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE).