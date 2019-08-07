Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined While Greenleaf Trust Decreased Position by $311,980; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Raised by $38.50 Million Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,432 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 19,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 2.96 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 675,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8.88 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506.37M, up from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 3.88M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hengehold Capital Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiduciary Finance Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.11% or 6,854 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 300,354 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 224,227 shares. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0.21% or 4.22M shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cohen Klingenstein Llc owns 39,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.05% or 239,173 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc accumulated 0.08% or 11,926 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc reported 40,734 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Management has invested 1.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dillon And reported 10,970 shares. reported 556,013 shares stake.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qualcomm Trades Higher As Justice Department Intervenes In Patent Case – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling’s impact – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 97,100 shares to 117,100 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 209,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (NYSE:ING) by 46,690 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc owns 948,260 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 610,487 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Fil holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 180,270 shares. Asset owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,166 shares. Swedbank invested in 1.61M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Captrust reported 5,127 shares stake. Moreover, Stanley has 0.97% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 42,165 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,330 shares. Clearbridge has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ent Corp holds 0.01% or 295 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 146,404 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 42,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Davenport And Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).