Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined While Cullinan Associates Has Boosted Position by $456,000; Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $305,235

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 44,641 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 39,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 164,811 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 307,619 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 16,355 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Provise Gru Inc Ltd Com stated it has 113,336 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Inc Ltd Company reported 742,596 shares. Fdx invested in 56,571 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 25,954 shares. Jensen Inv Management reported 24,420 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh stated it has 64,434 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 36,123 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). M&T Commercial Bank owns 224,155 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

