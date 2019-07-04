Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined While Broderick Brian C Has Increased Its Holding; As Irobot Com (IRBT) Shares Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted by $86.99 Million Its Stake

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp Com (IRBT) by 737.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 743,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 844,390 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.38 million, up from 100,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 344,068 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was sold by Angle Colin M on Monday, January 7. Stacy Michelle had sold 1,500 shares worth $171,000 on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 the insider Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540. Another trade for 12,442 shares valued at $1.06M was made by Cerda Christian on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 12,380 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 25 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 3,074 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 41,290 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 4,477 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 76,824 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,693 shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 20,092 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 50 shares. 44,726 are owned by Kennedy Cap. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,745 shares. Blackrock holds 4.02M shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 2,010 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc Com by 25,015 shares to 477,570 shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company Com by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,049 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

