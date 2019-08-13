EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup; The Target Price Given is $116.0000; Tetra Tech Has 1.48 Sentiment

Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 144 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 97 cut down and sold stakes in Tetra Tech Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 44.84 million shares, down from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tetra Tech Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 73 Increased: 101 New Position: 43.

In an analyst note issued to clients on Tuesday morning, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) stock Buy was kept at Citigroup. They currently have a $116.0000 PT on the stock. Citigroup’s PT would suggest a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous stock close.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. for 445,841 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 217,604 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Premier Asset Management Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 154,670 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 2.06% in the stock. Barrett Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 487,299 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Signal Corp., Tetra Tech and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 257,294 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. It operates through two divisions, Water, Environment and Infrastructure ; and Resource Management and Energy (RME). It has a 25.14 P/E ratio. The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and activities and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 4.62 million shares traded or 31.26% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $45.25 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Llp has 32,882 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 7,315 shares. Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Timber Creek Llc accumulated 65 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 5,127 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdings Incorporated holds 0.05% or 125,901 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,000 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New England Rech Inc stated it has 5,470 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares & Trust has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,555 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 2.66M shares.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $115.08’s average target is 47.69% above currents $77.92 stock price. EOG Resources had 23 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10300 target in Monday, August 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 1. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $116 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.