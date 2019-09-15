Eog Resources (EOG) Stake Maintained by Somerville Kurt F; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $361,248 as Stock Price Rose

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 4,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 49,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 44,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.12M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.50M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.95M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,953 shares to 28,745 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $577.69 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

