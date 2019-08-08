Eog Resources (EOG) Stake Maintained by Broderick Brian C; Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 17,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 895,444 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.09M, up from 877,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 12.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 3.44M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 94,831 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $55.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,768 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.