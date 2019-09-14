Eog Resources (EOG) Stake Has Lifted by Kepos Capital Lp; Cambridge Advisors Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position as Market Value Rose

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 0.03% or 8,200 shares. Ballentine Partners has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,043 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.46M shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 17,292 shares. 97,433 were reported by Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 4.79 million shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 578,288 shares. Central Savings Bank And Communications reported 11,959 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sterling Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,956 shares. Bollard Ltd reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,509 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 164,841 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 45,131 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 42,987 shares to 29,926 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,328 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03M and $302.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,963 shares to 206,098 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Inc reported 5,317 shares. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd owns 22.24 million shares for 6.14% of their portfolio. Fort Lp holds 49,390 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 15,045 were reported by Sun Life Fincl Inc. Sonata Grp Inc holds 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,100 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc reported 58,669 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Orrstown Svcs reported 0.27% stake. Gulf National Bank (Uk) reported 592,776 shares. Community Fincl Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Btim reported 1.63 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 613,900 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co owns 277,088 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advisors invested in 115,232 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.