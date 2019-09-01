Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $4.65 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position by $360,296

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.00M shares traded or 32.55% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Downgrades IOC 2018 Output Guidance to 10.3M-11.3M Tons; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Sell Winchester South for $200M; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 48,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 788,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.08 million, up from 739,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 127,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 116,624 shares in its portfolio. U S Global holds 1,496 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Inc accumulated 0.01% or 15,057 shares. 138,620 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Assocs. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 48,308 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 5,054 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.21% or 878,303 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 57,385 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 12,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City reported 0% stake. Fayerweather Charles owns 6,093 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Northern reported 7.92M shares. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 737 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM) by 16,504 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,271 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto issues force majuere on some iron ore contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Will The Recent Decline In RIO’s Iron Ore Output Guidance Affect The Company’s Stock Valuation? – Forbes” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron ore extends slump amid ‘loss in confidence’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto again cuts guidance for Pilbara iron ore shipments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.