Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Stake by $35.96 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 65.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 19,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 9,937 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 29,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.23 million, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.71M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 108,744 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.83% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 129,942 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 0.34% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 862,074 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 1.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corp reported 113,194 shares. Proshare Lc has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ca accumulated 22,468 shares or 0.51% of the stock. First Republic Management owns 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 186,928 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 3,804 shares. Natixis Lp holds 101,707 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gru holds 500 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt invested 1.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Advisors Ltd reported 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 16,805 are owned by Dana Advsrs Inc.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 31,011 shares to 33,201 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). D E Shaw reported 10,381 shares. Bollard Lc holds 117,871 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 1.05M shares stake. Cwm Lc accumulated 405 shares. Hartford owns 40,197 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 662,627 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 1.51 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The Japan-based Asset Management One Company Ltd has invested 0.16% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Heitman Real Est Secs Limited Company reported 2.39% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 513,266 shares. 32,769 were reported by Centurylink Investment. Tctc Limited Liability Com reported 31,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.23% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 9,078 shares to 97,025 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).