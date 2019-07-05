Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Motco Has Lifted Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Motco increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 3.52 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $195.86. About 6.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Answers Some Questions Zuckerberg Didn’t in Testimony

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of The West has 2.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 114,354 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 559,867 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 1.54 million shares. Shaker Invs Limited Com Oh reported 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meyer Handelman reported 7,600 shares stake. Canandaigua State Bank & reported 29,763 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. North Amer Mngmt accumulated 3,009 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srs Investment Ltd Llc reported 1.69M shares. 24,923 are held by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 579,944 shares stake. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 390 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 134,249 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Com reported 0.54% stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 21,923 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Bitcoin and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Are Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 104,079 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 199,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,941 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP).