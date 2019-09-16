Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Upped Stake; Legacy Capital Partners Decreased Its Aflac Com (AFL) Holding by $453,600

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 15,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.10M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.12M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 8,340 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 16,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Bancorporation owns 7,288 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Franklin Resource holds 5.38 million shares. Conning Inc invested in 795,161 shares. Peninsula Asset invested in 69,210 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And Co holds 491,681 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. 18,085 were accumulated by Whittier. Finemark Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 3,980 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 209,100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 68.14 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 0.68% or 31,797 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 156,909 shares stake. Tanaka Cap Mgmt reported 31,335 shares stake.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 26,844 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $332.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 111,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 266,249 were reported by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alberta Inv has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability owns 549 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6.02M shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). General, a New York-based fund reported 120,725 shares. Northeast Invest has 0.37% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 50,126 shares. 7,950 are owned by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 6,410 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.07% or 656,924 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management holds 28,345 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,629 shares stake. Godsey Gibb Associate owns 2.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 152,559 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.58% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fincl Bank holds 0.41% or 390,595 shares.