Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Upped by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 93,655 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 114,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 4.88 million shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: A slow week for South Texas drilling – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144 are owned by Adirondack. Monetary Grp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1.61M were accumulated by Swedbank. Pictet Bancorp And Tru Limited has 9,140 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 3,555 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 10,489 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.16% or 26,500 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates, a Virginia-based fund reported 144,144 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% or 290,173 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 2,296 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.77 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Institute For Wealth Ltd stated it has 13,122 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.