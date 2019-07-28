Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $574,750; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 18,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 396,467 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 414,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.06M shares traded or 128.90% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20,646 shares to 43,838 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.14 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 7,265 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,515 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

