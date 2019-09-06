Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; Ntv Asset Management Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 2.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 9,384 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893.17M, down from 13,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 32,109 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Tru invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe & Dalton holds 35,056 shares or 4.9% of its portfolio. Gibraltar Inc reported 45,031 shares stake. 10 owns 3,847 shares. First State Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 2.63% or 50,460 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 1.87 million shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 2.66% or 633,890 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc owns 4.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,969 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd invested in 2.71% or 49,016 shares. 18,399 were reported by Tanaka Capital Inc. Silvercrest Asset reported 238,882 shares. 1.60 million were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Hartford Financial holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,134 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,414 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 0.24% or 11,533 shares. Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 7,688 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4.88M shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 210 shares. First Manhattan owns 163,132 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 0.42% or 29,309 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt invested in 5,405 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 37,994 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 4,358 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2.08 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Agf Invs owns 17,421 shares. Moreover, Finemark Financial Bank Trust has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.6% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strs Ohio owns 479,888 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 50,212 shares to 82,762 shares, valued at $6.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 7,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific (VPL).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $706.59M for 15.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.