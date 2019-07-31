Eog Resources (EOG) Share Value Declined While Page Arthur B Has Lifted Position by $301,150; Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Holding in Voxx International (VOXX) as Valuation Declined

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 80,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 billion, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 34,426 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 22.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 1.29M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

