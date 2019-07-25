Eog Resources (EOG) Share Price Declined While Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Position; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Raised Stake in Boston Properties (BXP) by $4.52 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 33,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 51,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 203,184 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 1.43 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

