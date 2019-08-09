Eog Resources (EOG) Position Raised by Btr Capital Management Inc; Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Stock Value Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped by $627,111 Its Holding

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 6.08 million shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 7.57 million shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City Hldgs has 0.33% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 19,376 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.01% or 653 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 34,728 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 1.12M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jcic Asset Management reported 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amer Registered Advisor reported 0.23% stake. 51,200 were reported by Kayne Anderson Cap Ltd Partnership. Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.72% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 283,049 shares. Hartford Invest Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 85,022 shares. 114,750 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Invesco Limited holds 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4.40 million shares. Kempen Management Nv accumulated 0.12% or 21,185 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares to 73,154 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,204 shares, and cut its stake in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV).