Eog Resources (EOG) Position Maintained by Kepos Capital Lp; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Holding

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.42 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 2,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.05M, down from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 70,688 shares to 55,654 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EWW) by 150,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,696 shares to 6,385 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 20,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.