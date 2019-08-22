Eog Resources (EOG) Position Lifted by Baldwin Brothers Inc; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Upped by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 70,699 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 63,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.60 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 22,931 shares as the company's stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 65,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 2.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,752 shares to 123,178 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 13,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,769 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 1.69M shares. Shine Advisory Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 100 shares. 351 are held by Carroll Fin. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 5,831 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 234,041 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Korea Inv invested in 0.17% or 918,361 shares. 18,491 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 4.15M shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 4.22M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.71 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 14,908 shares. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fisher Asset Mngmt reported 1.94 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,300 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & invested 1.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 69,922 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. Cna Fincl has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northern Trust Corp owns 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7.92M shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc owns 14,081 shares. Natl Asset owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,166 shares. Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 27,840 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 20,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glob Invsts has 46.62 million shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Snyder Cap Management LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).