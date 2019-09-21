Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Primecap Management Company Increases Position in Whirlpool Cp (WHR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 97,433 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, down from 109,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Whirlpool Cp (WHR) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 61,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 7.81 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Whirlpool Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 395,121 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 127,342 shares to 8.05M shares, valued at $551.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 26,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Perella Weinberg Cap LP accumulated 284,252 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 1.84 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.12% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Novare Management Limited Co reported 62,781 shares. Hartford Investment accumulated 72,576 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alberta Invest reported 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 36,846 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,240 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wills Group Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 15,889 shares. 77,908 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 19,903 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Hldgs holds 0.03% or 13,300 shares. Ww Asset Inc owns 5,560 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regent Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 7,035 shares. 18,937 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 9,242 shares. Compton Capital Ri accumulated 5,530 shares or 0.33% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 0.01% or 28,063 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ent Financial Services has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 16 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 779 shares stake. 237,319 are held by Markel. Alethea Ltd owns 3,958 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 24,937 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 18,233 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 18,000 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $815.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 80,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.42M shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).