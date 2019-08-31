Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined While Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Its Stake; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Decreased Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $888,976

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,432 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78 million shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 10,914 shares. Df Dent & holds 0% or 2,842 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service stated it has 3,538 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 86,304 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Arcadia Management Mi has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 550 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 587,921 shares. Markston Ltd reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,807 are owned by Northstar Gru. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 7,350 are owned by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 75,165 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 13,389 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,882 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,778 shares to 192,674 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,073 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 42,261 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bp Public Limited Co holds 60,000 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 2,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Monetary Gru owns 14,257 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 25,895 shares. Murphy Capital owns 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,424 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 32,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 72,601 shares. Stifel invested in 0.08% or 311,037 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.78% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,790 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).