Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined While Adams Express Company Lowered Stake by $1.82 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $4.16 Million

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.81. About 6.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 106,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 985,276 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares to 18.05M shares, valued at $282.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).