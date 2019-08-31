Eog Resources (EOG) Holding Held by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Dillon & Associates Trimmed Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 30,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 113,194 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 82,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,880 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).