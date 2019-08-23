Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $4.65 Million as Valuation Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.48. About 7.59 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 48,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 788,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.08 million, up from 739,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 2.20M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE) by 19,678 shares to 126,556 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 9,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,799 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (NYSE:TSM).

