Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Puzo Michael J Raised Its Holding by $1.18 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Iconiq Capital Lowered by $3.36 Million Its Stake

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – It’s not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but the plans take on some greater meaning in light of Facebook’s recently reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group; 09/04/2018 – 04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 2.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc invested in 11,955 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 3.32 million shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.02% or 3,443 shares. 66,017 are held by Martin Invest. 52,633 are held by Cim Ltd. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strs Ohio reported 2.05M shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 492,937 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 620 shares. 245,901 were reported by Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co. 98,477 are owned by Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Co. Tcw Group has 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).