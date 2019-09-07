Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $897,085; As Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Valuation Declined, Equitec Specialists Decreased Its Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 161,935 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 171,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 340,761 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 27/03/2018 – Iridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $706.59M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 81,533 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 915,700 shares stake. Conning Incorporated accumulated 11,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 18,552 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jefferies Grp Inc Llc invested in 0.03% or 36,800 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 34,692 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22,253 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 23,476 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group owns 45.17 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd reported 2,238 shares. Hudson Bay Lp has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 157,167 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 269,500 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E by 25,700 shares to 48,765 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69M shares to 28.23M shares, valued at $40.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 76,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.