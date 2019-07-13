Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake; King Wealth Management Group Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position as Stock Price Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,935 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, down from 171,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,607 are held by Smith Salley Assocs. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cypress Capital Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rnc Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.66% or 127,031 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Inc has 675 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 0.18% or 1,126 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Com accumulated 12 shares. Kj Harrison And owns 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,750 shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 738 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 0.59% or 430,941 shares. 6,184 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Blair William & Il holds 19,031 shares. 5,081 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.57 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was made by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,365 shares to 32,576 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR) by 10,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,092 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 141,724 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation has 1.39% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 6,880 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,608 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 376,813 shares. Papp L Roy Associate holds 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 16,985 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.09% or 109,673 shares. Camarda Fin holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc invested in 611,325 shares. Lifeplan Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 78,097 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 10,807 shares to 120,693 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.09M for 15.46 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.