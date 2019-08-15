Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Page Arthur B Increased Stake by $301,150 as Stock Value Declined; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Position by $1.85 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 59,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 83,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.56. About 555,469 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 491,877 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.17 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,688 shares to 115,239 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,373 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).