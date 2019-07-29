Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Page Arthur B Has Lifted Holding; Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding as Stock Rose

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,396 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 6.15M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.23M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources: A Great Oil Stock To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 2.76 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 32,140 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 737,828 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Management holds 5.15% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 55,077 were accumulated by Westport Asset Management. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 277,554 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 37,081 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 141,724 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 89,792 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 10,489 shares. Uss Mgmt Limited holds 1.34 million shares or 1.44% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Twitter, McDonald’s, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chipotle Stock: Should Ackman Stay or Go? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Domino’s Pizza, Chipotle, Starbucks and Del Frisco’s – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Investors Will Know Whether Starbucks Has Finally Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $3.46M worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Invest Mngmt Ltd has 259,288 shares. Symmetry Peak Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 2,298 shares. 98,000 are held by Eulav Asset. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bryn Mawr Tru Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,376 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 151,528 are owned by Arcadia Corp Mi. Check Cap Management Ca holds 0.11% or 27,800 shares. Moreover, Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Lp has 4.66% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 298,185 shares. Sonata Group, Washington-based fund reported 6,021 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 68,549 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,796 shares. Community Comml Bank Na reported 0.1% stake.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,921 shares to 68,482 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).