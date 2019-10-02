Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Montag A & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $713,589 as Stock Declined; Carrols Restaurant (TAST) Holding Lifted by Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 25,713 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 33,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 2.22M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant (TAST) by 194.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 707,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 364,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 271,607 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 14.15 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 77,753 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prudential Financial reported 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fund Mngmt Sa reported 34,831 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsr reported 28,247 shares stake. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Us Bancshares De owns 112,324 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 36,846 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has 355,948 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 1.89 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 2,217 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Lc. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.94% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Corbyn Inv Management Inc Md reported 85,835 shares stake.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,493 shares to 16,737 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 140,811 shares to 291,506 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 202,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.