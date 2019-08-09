Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $15.99 Million; Roundview Capital Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 168,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.19 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 1.44M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 36.06M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,749 shares to 92,955 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

