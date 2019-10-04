Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Hexavest Has Lifted Its Holding by $19.04 Million; Gotham Asset Management Position In Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Was Has Raised

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Inc (EOG) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 204,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 569,761 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.08 million, up from 364,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.56M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 114.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 105,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 198,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.78M, up from 92,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.86. About 680,775 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,130 shares. Comm Retail Bank invested in 0.41% or 390,595 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Shell Asset reported 88,451 shares. Assetmark accumulated 180,320 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership stated it has 399,339 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). World Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 36,153 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). S&Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,650 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 152,559 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Capstone Investment Lc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 1.04% or 40,235 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola Eu Partnrsckr by 14,335 shares to 490,655 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indusckr (NYSE:LYB) by 6,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,044 shares, and cut its stake in Atco Ltd Mt (ACLLF).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 67,303 shares to 27,160 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,013 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Bank N Y holds 0.84% or 4,535 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc reported 22,963 shares stake. 9,681 are held by Stearns Fincl Services Gp. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 249,492 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 93,378 shares. 13,361 are owned by Df Dent And. Monetary Management Gru owns 0.56% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,825 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,643 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 0.14% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 104,013 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 8,608 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc owns 4.74% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 72,802 shares. 8,490 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt.

